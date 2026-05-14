Marian Thelma Braucher (1938 – 2026)

— Read Our Free Obituary Policy —

Marian Thelma Braucher, age 88, of Delta, peacefully passed away early Tuesday morning, May 12, 2026 at the University of Toledo Medical Center. She was born in Maumee, Ohio on February 5, 1938 to the late Howard Mangold and Hazel (Reed) Mangold. Following her graduation from Maumee High School, Marian attended ITT Technical School.

Marian dedicated much of her working life to caring for others. She worked as a dietician for nursing homes in the state of Washington and continued her service after returning to Ohio. In addition, she spent many years working as a CB repairman, a role that reflected her independent spirit and mechanical abilities. A faithful and caring woman, Marian was a member of Whitehouse American Legion Post #384. She devoted countless hours to the food ministry at New Horizon Nazarene Church in Delta and later attended Sylvania Baptist Church. Marian found joy in life’s simple pleasures, including coffee outings at McDonald’s in Wauseon and onion rings from Dairy Queen. She was an avid shopper who also enjoyed fishing and traveling throughout North America.

Marian married the love of her life, Isaac Braucher, in Liberty Center, and he survives. She is also survived by her loving children, Laurie Ackerman of Wauseon and David (Barbara) Jones of Wauseon; sisters, Lois Meyer and Loretta Kennedy; brothers, Lawrence Mangold, Michael Mangold and David (Joan) Mangold; grandchildren, Allison Lilly, Alisha Price, Adam Moore, Frederick Shank II, David Jones and Edward Jones; 10 great-grandchildren; and 8 great-great-grandchildren. Marian was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Thelma Jean Shank in 1979; brothers, William, Kenneth, Gerald, Howard and Donald Mangold; great-granddaughter, Olivia Moore; and great-great-granddaughter, Emryn Moore.

Friends and family may gather for a time of visitation from 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon on Monday, May 18, 2026, at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 State Highway 109, Delta, Ohio, where a funeral service celebrating Marian’s life will begin at 12:00 Noon on Monday. Pastor Steve Baney will be officiating. Interment will be held at 2:00 PM at Independence Cemetery, 9966 Adams Ridge Rd., Defiance Ohio 43512, following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the family, care of David Jones. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.

— Information provided