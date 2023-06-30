Bryan Area Foundation Offering Adult Education Scholarships

Bryan Area Foundation (BAF) President and CEO Amy Miller, on the left, and Bryan Area Foundation scholarship committee member Beth Pool, on the right, met to review applicants for the Foundation’s adult continuing education scholarships.

If you or someone you know needs financial help to return to school, the Bryan Area Foundation can help!

The BAF has three adult continuing education scholarships that Williams County residents can receive:

-The Harlan G. and Ernestine B. Spangler Continuing Education Scholarship

-The Chris and Mary Thaman Scholarship

-The Robert F. Flightner Memorial Law Enforcement Scholarship.

For instructions and applications, click https://ow.ly/aWM250P0Zku but don’t wait! The deadline for all applications is Friday, July 14, 2023