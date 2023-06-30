Blaine Nicholls (1924-2023)

(New Hope Community Church Member)

Veteran

Blaine Nicholls, a man of faith, family and fortitude ended his earthly journey on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at the Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance.

Blaine was born on December 10, 1924, to Grant and Cora (Cooley, Rubel) Nicholls and lived every day of his 98 ½ years to the fullest.

On August 21, 1946, Blaine married the love of his life, Mary (Weaver) who preceded him in death in September of 2007.

Their 61 years of marriage modeled what commitment means to everyone who knew them. He was preceded in death as well by his parents, all his siblings, a granddaughter, Dawn and four great-grandchildren whom he never met but would have loved deeply.

Blaine was a member and served faithfully at Lick Creek Brethren Church, Bryan, for many years. Later in life, he served just as actively at New Hope Community Church, Bryan.

Blaine was a member of the U.S. Navy, and was active during World War II, though he never saw combat. His working years were among his favorite and the 27 years he spent at Washington School as a custodian were as alive to him after retirement as before.

Being one who loved to work, he followed his retirement from school with 15 years at Bryan Hospital. He was a man of many talents, including woodworking, storytelling, accomplishing the seemingly impossible, and serving selflessly in any situation. His wisdom was a gift to all who knew him.

Blaine’s favorite titles were Dad, Grandpa and Great Grandpa, and he is survived by two sons, Chuck (Pattie) of Archbold and Dave (Pat) of Bryan; four grandchildren, Chad (Patricia) Nicholls of Northwood, Ohio, Matt Nicholls of Bryan, Corrie (Tim) Furry of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, Amber (Patrick) Yocom of Wauseon; 10 great-grandchildren, Makenzie Keith, Mason, Blaine, Cora, and Lincoln Nicholls, Kymberlee and Jakob Yocom, Zeke, Sam and Thad Furry.

A special thank you to Visiting Angels and also to Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center in Defiance, and the caregivers who became part of our family.

Visitation for Blaine Nicholls will be held Sunday, July 2, 2023, from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. and continue Monday, July 3, 2023, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan. Funeral services for Blaine will begin at 11:00 a.m. Monday in the funeral home with interment to follow in Shiffler Cemetery with Military Graveside Rites accorded by the combined Honor Guard of the Bryan American Legion Post 284 and the Bryan VFW Post 2489.

The family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy to consider memorial contributions be made to Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, 6825 State Route 66 North, Defiance, Ohio 43512.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com