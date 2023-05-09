Bryan Area Foundation Presents $2,500 Grant To Storehouse 4 Hope, Inc.

The Bryan Area Foundation awarded a $2,500 grant to Storehouse 4 Hope, Inc., a local nonprofit based in Bryan, Ohio.

The centralized financial ministry is dedicated to helping individuals and families with monetary needs.

They work with community partners and donors to collect and distribute financial assistance and then coach those recipients on managing their money for the future.

The organization’s goal is to immediately relieve the financial crisis and then give the individual and families the necessary tools to help them avoid the problem again.

This grant will be used for employees to acquire the expertise, credibility, and resources needed to provide financial management education to their clients.

Pictured left to right participating in the check presentation are Bryan Area Foundation President/CEO Amy Miller, Bryan Area Foundation Grant Making Committee Chair Mark Miller, and Storehouse 4 Hope, Inc., co-founders Jennifer and Isaac Martin.