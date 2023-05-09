BOOKS AND BEYOND … Delta Children’s Librarian Jenn Griewahn and Wauseon Children’s Librarian Kenzie Keene manned the check-in desk. (PHOTO BY AMY WENDT, STAFF)

By: Amy Wendt

The morning of Saturday, May 6 brought with it perfect weather for the Rails to Trails Conservancy “Celebrate Trails Day” sponsored by Fulton County Visitors Bureau and the Fulton County Emergency Management Agency.

The free family-friendly event was originally slated for Earth Day, Saturday, April 22, however, it had to be postponed due to cold, rainy weather.