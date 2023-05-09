BOOKS AND BEYOND … Delta Children’s Librarian Jenn Griewahn and Wauseon Children’s Librarian Kenzie Keene manned the check-in desk. (PHOTO BY AMY WENDT, STAFF)
By: Amy Wendt
The morning of Saturday, May 6 brought with it perfect weather for the Rails to Trails Conservancy “Celebrate Trails Day” sponsored by Fulton County Visitors Bureau and the Fulton County Emergency Management Agency.
The free family-friendly event was originally slated for Earth Day, Saturday, April 22, however, it had to be postponed due to cold, rainy weather.
Please login to view this news story. Not currently a subscriber? Obtain seven days of website access along with the current full color E-Edition (same as the print edition) for just $2.00.