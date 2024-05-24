Bryan Area Foundation Presents Jim Tucker With 2024 Good Citizen Award

“The Howard C. and Mary Allene Hawk Good Citizen Award is presented annually to one of Bryan’s outstanding citizens”, began Bryan Area Foundation President/CEO Amy Miller when announcing this year’s winner.

This award, endowed by the Lemuel L. Hawk family is one of the most prestigious in the community. The list of prior recipients is long and distinguished, with each recipient having been a resident of Bryan for at least 20 years, active in unpaid positions and nonprofit organizations, and associated with at least one outstanding accomplishment for the Bryan community.

“Having just awarded our 2023 Good Citizen Bill Martin in October, it felt as though it might be difficult to name another Good Citizen for Bryan in such a short amount of time. (I mean how do you match Bill Martin’s contributions?)”, continued Miller.

“But when the nominations rolled in, and our nominating committee gathered to review them, Jim Tucker was the clear winner, not only because he is so incredibly deserving, but because his contributions to our community are so distinctively different than Bill’s.”

“It made having “back-to-back” Good Citizens make perfect sense. Both men’s skills are equally as vital, impactful, and important to our community.”