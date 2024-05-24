Hilltop Scholarships & Awards For 2023-2024 School Year

BAUER, DALTON – West Unity Lion’s Club – $400, Hilltop Athletic Boosters – $500, West Unity Area Foundation – $500.

BENNETT, MARISSA – Bryan Academic All-Stars – $200, Millcreek-West Unity Education Association – $250 Hilltop Music Boosters – $500, Linda Belcher Memorial Family Scholarship – $1,000, Raizik Scholarship – $3,866.90, Heidelberg University Music Scholarship – $1,000 x 4 = $4,000, County North – $2,000 x 4 = $8,000, Frank & Elaine Lesnet Miseta – $3,000 x 4 = $12,000, Heidelberg University Merit Scholarship – $20,000 x 4 = $80,000.

BROWN, SHEALYN – Mercy College of Ohio Hanley Scholarship – $1,600, Raizik Scholarship – $3,866.90, Mercy Presidential Scholarship – $8,000 (full tuition fall semester), Mercy Presidential Scholarship – $7,750 (full tuition spring semester).

COX, SAM – Williams County Farm Bureau – $500, West Unity Area Foundation Dimension Hardwoods Hands-On Manufacturing Scholarship – $1,000, Black Swamp Bucks Unlimited – $2,000 Toledo Naturalist Association – $2,000, Ohio Forestry Association – $4,000.

GILLESPIE, TARYN – Mary L. Thomas – $350, West Unity Area Foundation – $500, Trustees Scholarship – $18,000 x 4 = $72,000.

HANSEN, KRIS – Americanism Test Winner – $100, Hilltop Music Boosters – $300.

HAYNES, RAACE – Nathan Ashenfelter – $500, Three Arts Club – $500, Trine Alumni Scholarship – $2,000 x 4 = $8,000, Communication Major Scholarship – $3,000 x 4 = $12,000, Merit Scholarship – $12,000 x 4 = $48,000.

HOFFMAN, INGRID – Church Women United – $250, Charles Sumner – $250, West Unity Lion’s Club – $400

Ethel Kellogg – $500, Three Arts Club – $500, Williams County Pork Producers – $500, Northwest State Community College Presidential Scholarship – $11,000 (full tuition).

KERR, MAKENSIE – University of Arkansas in State Tuition Award – $15,000 x 4 = $60,000.

LAYMAN, JOSCELYN – Charles Sumner – $250, Omnibus Club – $300, West Unity Lion’s Club – $400, Hilltop Athletic Boosters – $500, Three Arts Club – $500, Williams County Pork Producers – $500, Michigan Association of Fairs and Entertainment Scholarship – $1,000, Isabelle & Forest Wineland – $1,000, Raizik Scholarship – $3,866.90, Hillsdale County MSU Alumni Scholarship – $4,500, Spartan Achievement Scholarship – $3,000 x 4 = $12,000.

RODRIGUEZ, JULIA – Americanism Test Winner – $100, West Unity Lion’s Club – $400, Church Women United – $500, Northwest State Community College Presidential Scholarship – $11,000 (full tuition).

ROSSMAN, OLIVIA – Church Women United – $250, Bob Sauder Memorial Sportsmanship – $250, Dick Yoh Memorial & Family Scholarship – $250, West Unity Lion’s Club – $400, Bill & Mary Hollingshead – $500, West Unity Area Foundation – $500, Hilltop Athletic Boosters – $1,000, BGSU Merit Scholarship – $5,000 x 4 = $20,000.

SERRANO, EMILY – West Unity Lion’s Club – $400, Hilltop Athletic Boosters – $500, Paul & Hilda Koch – $500, West Unity Chamber of Commerce – $500, BGSU Freshman Scholarship – $3,000 x 4 = $12,000.

SIEBENALER, DYLAN – Hilltop Music Boosters – $300, West Unity Lion’s Club – $400, Kiwanis Club – $750, 4H Endowment Scholarship – $750, PowerUp Technical Scholarship (Northwestern Electric Cooperative) – $1000, Carter Kissell Victory Mygant – $1,000 x 2 = $2,000, Merit Scholarship – $5,000 x 4 = $20,000.

SIEGEL, ALORA – Franklin B. Walters – $250, West Unity Lion’s Club – $400, Rocket Scholarship Day Award – $500, Carter Kissell Victor Mygant – $1,000 x 2 = $2,000, County North – $2,000 x 4 = $8,000, Toledo Excellence Scholarship – $3,000 x 4 = $12,000, Governor’s Merit Scholarship – $5,000 x 4 = $20,000, University of Toledo Merit Scholarship – $6,000 x 4 = $24,000.

SMITH, EMMA – American Legion Auxiliary Post 669 Scholarship – $250 Omnibus Club – $300, Clark & Dorothy McLaughlin – $2,000, Cincinnati University Century Scholarship – $2,500, Raizik Scholarship – $3,866.90.

SPIRES, SHANNON – UNOH Scholarship – $100, Bob Sauder Memorial Sportsmanship – $250, Dick Yoh Memorial & Family Scholarship- $250, West Unity Lion’s Club – $400, Hilltop Athletic Boosters – $500, Bates Recycling Scholarship – $500, West Unity Chamber of Commerce – $500, Ron & Larry Dean – $1,000.

TERRILL, AIDEN – James Clark – $500.

VANDEVOORDE, KADYNCE – West Unity Area Foundation – $500, Williams County Betty Stanley Scholarship – $1,000.

WESTFALL, SAVANAH – Millcreek-West Unity Education Association – $250, West Unity Lion’s Club – $400, James Clark – $500, Hilltop Music Boosters – $500, Mary Gares Suter – $500, West Unity Area Foundation – $500, BGSU Academic Scholarship – $5,000 x 4 = $20,000.

WHEELER, MAGGIE – West Unity Area Foundation – $500, Ohio Gas Company Scholarship – $2,000, County North – $2,000 x 4 = $8,000, Governor’s Merit Scholarship – $5,000 x 4 = $20,000, Ohio Excellence Scholarship – $5,500 x 4 = $22,000.

These students have earned just over a half million dollars!! Congratulations!!