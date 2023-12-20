Close Menu
Wednesday, December 20, 2023
The Village Reporter
News

BRYAN BOARD OF EDUCATION: Announcement Made Regarding Board Seat Appointment Posting

No Comments2 Mins Read

The Bryan Board of Education held their meeting on Monday, December 11th. The meeting began at 6:00 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance.

Minutes for the previous meeting held on November 6th, and sp...

SUBSCRIBERS - To access our daily local news stories that appear online up to a week before they are published within the traditional weekly edition, please login.

Not currently a subscriber?  Support LOCAL family-owned, LOCAL resident-operated small business by obtaining seven days of website access, along with the current full-color E-Edition (same as the print edition) for just $2.00. 

*Obtain a traditional subscription longer than 7 days and you will receive all these benefits plus the traditional mailed print edition every week!

Share.

Related Posts