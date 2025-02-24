BRYAN BOARD OF PUBLIC AFFAIRS: Board Authorizes Advertisement For Bids On New Electric Warehouse

By: India Kenner

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

india@thevillagereporter.com

The Bryan Board of Public Affairs met on Tuesday, February 18. Following the Pledge of Allegiance, roll call was taken with Karen Ford, Annette Schreiner, Jim Salsbury, and Bob Eyre present. Dick Long was absent.

Treasurer John Lehner, Director of Utilities Derek Schultz, Mayor Carrie Schlade, and a few members from the community were also present.

The first agenda item was to approve the minutes from the February 4 meeting.

In the clerk treasurer’s report, everyone received copies of the monthly financials with bank reconciliations and John Lehner explained that he was available anytime for questions. A motion to approve was made by Salsbury and seconded by Ford. There were no public concerns.

Resolution 5-2025 authorized Director of Utilities Derek Schultz to advertise for bids on the new electric warehouse.

Schultz explained that bid opening would begin on April 3 and that construction for the project was budgeted at approximately 1.4 million for a 120’x100’ building with 18’ eaves and 13’ corridors to link the buildings.

The new warehouse would provide space for materials in a controlled environment. The motion to approve was made by Ford and seconded by Salsbury.

Resolution 6-2025 authorized the city engineer to apply for grants on behalf of the City of Bryan and Bryan BMU.

Schultz noted that the grant funds would be used for a 2400-foot water line replacement and pavement in the South Portland Street area. The motion to approve was made by Eyre and seconded by Salsbury.

Next on the agenda were the semi-monthly disbursements and bills. Salsbury made a motion for payment, which Eyre seconded.

The Bryan Board of Public Affairs meeting adjourned at 5:13 pm. The next meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 4 at 5:00 p.m.