EVERGREEN BOARD OF EDUCATION: New Camera System Purchase Approved; High School Teacher Wins Golden Owl Award

(PHOTO BY SAMANTHA N. STRIPE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

REVIEWING CHANGES … Members of the Evergreen Board of Education review financial items for approval.

By: Samantha N. Stripe

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

publisher@thevillagereporter.com

The Evergreen Board of Education held a meeting on February 18, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. After the meeting was called to order, roll call was held, followed by The Pledge of Allegiance.

The meeting agenda was then approved by the board, followed by the approval of January 13, 2025’s meeting minutes. There was no new correspondence from board members.

After visitors were recognized, Karen Winkler from The Nutrition Group and food services director for the district spoke to the board.

“We still have a lot of work to do…but we’re getting to know the staff and changing up our menus, slowly but surely,” Winkler said.

Winkler also brought the pizza that they serve to the students at the meeting so members could try the same food the students are eating.

“We really what you to know what we’re making for the kids and get involved,” she said. “I’ll probably have a lot more to share if I come later in the year; we’re just focusing on getting our kitchen in order right now.”

Financials

Next, finances were reviewed. As recommended by the treasurer, Brian Carroll, the following financial items were approved by the board:

-January 2025 financial reports, which include cash reconciliation, financial summary, cash summary and disbursement summary.

-Accepted four donations, two to the Student Assistance Fund and two the FFA.

-Fund-to-fund transfers, appropriation modifications and estimated resources.

-Accepted tax rates determined by the Budget Commission and authorized tax levies, as well as certified them to the county auditor.

Personnel Changes

Several personnel changes were also reviewed and accepted by the board per recommendation of Superintendent Eric J. Smola. This included:

-Offering supplemental contracts and approving volunteers for a variety of sporting positions.

-Approving one middle and high school athletic event worker for the 2024-2025 school year.

-Approving an aide/cafeteria/custodian substitute.

-Additionally, a payment was approved for Supervised Agricultural Experiences (SAE) assessments/visits to vocational agriculture teacher Alexis Howell for $2,155.83, to be paid by the Agricultural Education 5th Quarter Grant.

Other Business

In other business, the board approved:

-The appointment of Cheryl Geer to the Library Board of Trustees, replacing Susan Clendenin for the remainder of her term.

-The high school’s 2025-2026 membership in the Ohio High School Athletic Association.

-A revised agreement with the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center (NwOESC) for special education services in the 2024-2025 fiscal year. The services, which are only used for special education and aides, as clarified by board member Jason Miller, is in the cost of $1,162,935.29, with $1,087,923.89 deducted from the Board’s state foundation payment.

The board also approved a payment of $586,588.00 to SECURETEC LLC. The company provided the best quote to remove the district’s existing camera systems, purchase and install new video cameras and network video recorders (NVRs), as well install new video intercom systems at five main entrances of the schools and refresh network closets. The payment will be deducted from the district’s permanent improvement (PI) fund.

In his report to the board later in the meeting, Tony Doble, Technology Director, noted that “we’re going to be well covered” with the new technology system.

“We plan on getting started pretty much immediately,” he said. “The goal is to have the project done before school starts next year.”

The board then reviewed transfers within the school before moving on to administrative and supervisory reports.

Administrative/Supervisory Reports

Reports were then provided by the school district’s leadership. Sherrie Brown, elementary school principal, noted that the Me & My Guy dance had been postponed until Friday, February 28, 2025, due to the weather.

She also shared that several cub scout groups had collected more than 600 items for families staying in the Ronald McDonald House.

“It’s a great way for our elementary to give back to the community,” she said. Several event dates were also provided.

Middle School Principal Lucas Burkholder shared that one student in each grade from five to eight participated in the Northwest Ohio Spelling Bee on February 11th.

Additionally, the eighth grade class went to Four County Career Center on January 22, 2025, where they had the opportunity to learn about the variety of career training programs offered. “Overall, the field trip was really insightful for those kids,” he added, along with other items.

Presenting the high school report was Principal Brady Ruffer, who shared that while not included in his original report to the board, he wanted to recognize vocational agriculture teacher Alexis Howell who had received one of 10 Golden Owl Awards given to agriculture teachers across the state of Ohio that day. She is now able to be considered for the state’s agriculture teacher of the year award.

Ruffer also stated that scheduling and planning for the next school year has begun as the high school transfers to a seven period day from an eight period day.

“Every day will have enrichment at the end of the day,” he said. “We’re finding that we need that enrichment to better support struggling kids…and kids in extracurriculars.” The process is slated to wrap up in August.

Doble then discussed the camera upgrade with board members before moving on to Smola who stated that strategic planning is “on schedule,” continuing with stakeholder surveys in the spring and potential board approval in June.

Additionally, he stated they’re looking into the idea of providing students in grades seven through 12 with free admission to home athletic games with a student ID.

Finally, Doble said that contract negotiations begin on Friday, February, 21, 2025, with the Evergreen Education Association. “We look forward to negotiation with their team,” he said. “They have been great to work with in the past.”

As there were no additional questions or discussions from board members following the reports, the meeting was then adjourned at 6:23 p.m.

The next meeting will be held on Monday, March 24, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. in the high school’s Loren Pennington Learning Center.