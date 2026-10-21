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BRYAN BOARD OF PUBLIC AFFAIRS: BPA Approves 25-Year Loan Agreement With AMP

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The Bryan Board of Public Affairs (BPA) heard a presentation of financing options for upcoming capital projects at its regular meeting Tuesday, Oct. 20, at 5 p.m.

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