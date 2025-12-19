BRYAN BOARD OF PUBLIC AFFAIRS: BPA Says Farewell To Two Board Members

SWORN IN…From left, Brian Davis, Bob Eyre, and Karen Ford were officially sworn in to serve four-year terms effective on January 1, 2026, on the Bryan Board of Public Affairs prior to the regular meeting on Tuesday, December 16.

By: John Fryman THE VILLAGE REPORTER john@thevillagereporter.com The Bryan Board of Public Affairs held its final meeting for 2025 on Tuesday, December 16, and recognized two outgoing board membe...