BRYAN CITY COUNCIL & BPA: Williams County Port Authority Gives Presentation On Plans For County Housing

JOINT MEETING … Sean Rupp of the Williams County Port Authority talks about the Port Authority's housing project in Montpelier. The Williams County Port Authority is also partnering with Frontier Community Services to start a senior housing project in Bryan. Proposed construction on this project is for June 2024 and then to be ready for occupation, by late 2025. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF)

By: Daniel Cooley

The Bryan City Council and Bryan Board of Public Affairs held a joint meeting at the Bryan City Council Chambers on January 26.

The purpose of the meeting was to hear a presentation by the Williams County Port Authority.