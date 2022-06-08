BRYAN CITY COUNCIL: Council Accepts Donation In Memory Of Ali Herman

Posted By: Newspaper Staff June 8, 2022

By: Trishelle Smith

Bryan City Council met on June 6, 2022.  The meeting started with The Pledge of Allegiance. The council approved the meeting minutes from previous meeting.

Next up the Council heard from the public, there were no public concerns heard.

The following ordinances were approved:

Ordinance #34-2022 amending and adopting the availability of permits to operate in the Right-of-Way.

Resolution #34-2022 authorizes the treasurer to ask for bids for the Fountain City Pathway Project.  This resolution is for a lighted pathway through the Amphitheater.

Resolution #35-2022 to accepts the amounts and rates as determined by the budget commission and authorizing the necessary tax levies and verifying them to the county auditor.

Resolution #36-2022 to accepts $1618 donation from Bryan Girls Softball Parks and Recreation Department for Field #5 flag pole in memory of Ali Herman.

Resolution #37-2022 to accept a $6811 from American Legion Post 284 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2489 to the Parks and Recreation Department for flag pole and flag at Sumpter Field.

Next up, Police Chief Ruskey asked council for permission to test for a new sergeant for his department, which ouncil approved.

Next up, Insane Image is asking for a business permit to update their building. The permit was granted by council.

Trishelle can be reached at publisher@thevillagereporter.com

