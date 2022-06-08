BRYAN BOARD OF PUBLIC AFFAIRS: Bryan Water Towers To Be Painted

Facebook

MEETING … New Water Plant Supervisor, Jimmy Dunning, presented the BPA with information regarding the necessary updates and services to the two city water towers. (PHOTO BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF)

By: Lindsay Phillips

The Bryan Board of Public Affairs (BPA) began the June 6 meeting at 5:00 p.m. With all members present, everyone stood for the Pledge of Allegiance.

A resolution to authorize an agreement for a multi-year water tower maintenance plan was approved. Water Plant Supervisor, Jimmy Dunning, gave a presentation to the BPA regarding the maintenance plan.

Following an inspection from Water System Consultant, Daryl Bowing, of Suez, it was determined the Fountain City Water Tower and the Bryan Water Tower needed a plan for renovations, repairs and continual maintenance services, including interior and exterior painting.

As a result, Bryan Municipal Utilities will go into a master agreement with Utility Service Company to provide appropriate maintenance and painting services for the City’s two water towers over a period of ten years.

During comments from BPA and Staff, Utilities Director, Nate Gardener shared, “We hosted the Northwest Ohio and Michigan Regional Power Supply Conference here this past week.”

Gardener added, “I thought the meeting went extremely well, it was very informative, and I think everyone got a lot out of it. So, with that there were things I learned in there that I thought the board would like to see, so we’ve invited him to come down, maybe the July 5 meeting.”

Gardener also shared, “We have a bid opening tomorrow for materials for our 34.5-69-line conversion, so fingers crossed we will get some good bids for that.

Gardener thanked Jimmy Dunning for his presentation. Karren Ford stated, “Welcome Jimmy, thank you, you did a good job, and I appreciate you coming. BPA Member, Annette Schreiner, added, “I’m just going to say I’m glad to see the maintenance program.

The BPA moved to an executive session 5:18 p.m. that concluded at 5:40 with no action taken. With no further business the meeting was adjourned.

