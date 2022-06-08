METAMORA VILLAGE COUNCIL: Council Hears Update For Party In The Park

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

The Metamora Village Council held their meeting on Monday, June 6th. The meeting was called to order at 7:00 p.m. followed by the Pledge of Allegiance. Council first moved to hear from members of the public who were present.

John Crockett spoke first and gave an update regarding his property that is in violation of a village ordinance. Mr. Crockett stated that he has received quotes ranging from $50,000 to $60,000 to reinforce a wall but at the current time this is not an option due to cost.

Grant opportunities are currently being looked in to in order to help with the cost. Through discussion with council, it was decided to focus immediate attention on the falling/broken boards on the wall.

It was also agreed to have the boards taken care of and the area around the building cleaned up by the weekend.

Jeff Truckor then spoke to council on behalf of the Metamora Chamber of Commerce to discuss last minute details for the Party in the Park.

A schedule of activities was given for each day of the event with the schedule also being posted around town. Music for the festival will be on the back side of the tennis court with the beer tent in between the two trees at the corner of the concession stand.

The car show will be held between the Lutheran Church and the walking trails with vendors being along the East line of the walking trails.

Volunteers will be acting as security with it being suggested to contact the Sheriff’s Office to let them know about the event. Tent set up will begin on Friday.

For the solicitor’s report, it was asked what should be included in the letter to John Crockett. Council stated that they would like it to say they appreciate his efforts to clean up the property and that they would like to see continued progress with the repairs needed for his building.

Council then moved to approve the list of bills as presented. Minutes for the regular meeting that took place on May 16th and the special meeting that took place on May 19th were also approved.

Moving to old business, a quote was received from Allied Paving to seal coat the parking lot and walking path.

The quote is set at the amount of $3,282.00 and includes clean sweeping the asphalt, filling of cracks, striping of the parking lot and the application of a single coat of sealer. The quote was approved by council.

Discussion for the chicken dinner scheduled on August 6th then took place. Prices are still being looked into with no decisions being made yet. The issue will be looked at again at a later date.

Moving on to new business, questions and complaints were discussed by council. A barn that was built before obtaining a zoning permit took place and is too close to a neighbor’s property.

A zoning variance was applied for with the zoning appeals board moving to request additional information. This information has yet to be received.

It was moved to have a letter sent out to the owner stating that paperwork is needed by June 22nd and that if it is not received by then, a $100.00 fine will go into effect starting on June 23rd.

Mikael Stiles would like to have repairs done to the compressor in cell #3 at the Lagoons. Sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t.

A quote was received from ProLake for $1,074.94 to do the repairs with the quote being approved by council. One of the main lift stations is out for repairs and it is not known if the smaller pump currently operating will be able to withstand a heavy rain.

A quote for a new pump was received from The Craun Liebing Co. for $7,480.00 with another quote from Buckeye Pumps in Galion, OH also looking to be obtained.

The village F450 work truck had ball joints replaced at Mike’s Repair Shop. Accounting expense line #B1-6-C-235 (truck and plow repair) needs to be increased by $1,000.00.

It was moved to increase the expense line by $1,000.00. Expense line #B9-7-X-270-00 (park-other misc. expenses) was also increased by $500.00 for the deposit refund for the Party in the Park.

Moving to the Fiscal Officers Report, Nameplates have been ordered for the Memorial Wall Dedication. Council was advised that it is ok for the Village to join the Chamber of Commerce.

An inspection at the reservoir is scheduled for 06/29/22 at 11:30 a.m. Several swings are broken at the park. Council moved to purchase four new swings for the park.

Clarification was discussed about how long maintenance employees are to pick up shrub trimmings, old plants, etc., They will be picked up on a weekly basis. The new email address for the village office is: vmetamora@gmail.com.

With no further business to attend to, council moved to adjourn at 8:07 p.m.

INFORMATION PROVIDED