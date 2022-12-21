BRYAN CITY COUNCIL: Council Approves Additional Funds For Fire Department’s Live Structural Fire Training

TRAINING NEEDS … Bryan Fire Chief Doug Pool asks council to pass Ordinance 54, which provides more funds for the fire department's live structure fire training. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF)

By: Daniel Cooley

The Bryan City Council meeting, held on December 19, began with the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by roll call.

All five council members, Jon Kozumplik, Richard Hupe, Judy Yahraus, John Betts and Mary Leatherman, were in attendance.