EDON VILLAGE COUNCIL: Council OKs Applying For Funding For Downtown Project

PROJECT FUNDING … Council ok’d Edon Village Administrator Chad Ordway (middle) to apply for ODOT funding for a downtown project. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF)

By: Daniel Cooley

The Edon Village Council meeting of December 19 began with the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by roll call.

All six council members, David Loughborough, Brook Morris, Brandon Thiel, Austin Thiel, Lee Lawrence and Dan Ankney, were in attendance.