Bryan City Schools Superintendent Speaks To Kiwanis Club

SCHOOL UPDATE … The guest speaker at the Kiwanis meeting on March 12 was Mark Rairigh, Superintendent of the Bryan City School System. He spoke to the group about the upcoming new construction of a building that will house a Career Tech Center, Junior High School Gymnasium and a Weight Room. The building is being funded by a state grant of 2.5 million dollars to enhance technical education in the Bryan School Curriculum. Additionally, he spoke about planned renovations in the Arts and Education building. This will also be funded through a state grant and a subsequent capital campaign. Pictured left to right: Mark Rairigh and Kevin Schafer, Kiwanian and program host.