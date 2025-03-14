Kiwanis Club Makes Donation To Bryan Elementary School

(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

DONATION … The Kiwanis Club of Bryan presented a check of $6,000.00 to the Bryan Elementary school at their meeting on March 12. The check is designated to purchase a Book Vending Machine for the school. The Book Vending Machine is designed to reward students for positive behavior in school by teachers issuing tokens to students that demonstrate the desired behavior that can then be used to redeem the books. Pictured left to right: Lindsey Bever, teacher and program director, Kaylee Collins, 5th grade ambassador, Bentley Roehrig, 5th grade ambassador, Kasey Thormeier, School Principal, and Kevin Schafer, Kiwanian and program host.