Bryan Class Of 2026 Grows Welcome Home Scholarship Fund

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

SCHOLARSHIP FUND … The Bryan High School 2025 class officers wanted their remaining class finances to make a difference in Bryan, Ohio, for years to come. After a meeting with the Bryan Area Foundation, they helped establish the Welcome Home Scholarship, which encourages fellow Bryan High School graduates who have gone on to further their education outside of Williams County to consider returning to the county to live, work, serve and play upon graduating from an accredited college, university or trade school. Those who do “return to their roots” can apply for the Welcome Home Scholarship, which awards recipients up to $10,000 to repay federal student loan debt, presented at the Bryan High School homecoming football game each fall. To help the Welcome Home Scholarship continue and grow, the Bryan High School class of 2026 donated $7,446.50 to the fund, which will provide even more graduates the opportunity to return to Williams County and help pay off their college debt. Pictured during the check presentation, left to right, are Bryan City Schools Superintendent Mark Rairigh, Bryan City Schools High and Middle School Principal Nathan Keel, 2026 Bryan High School graduates Clare Stever, Nora Kunsman and Emma Elkins, and Bryan Area Foundation President/CEO Amy Miller. To learn more or apply for the scholarship, visit the Bryan Area Foundation website.