Bryan Courthouse Square To Host Free Patriotic Rally Oct. 17

PHOTOS PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

RALLY FLYER … The event flyer for the God and Country Patriotic Rally.

Information Provided (not staff)

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

publisher@thevillagereporter.com

BRYAN — A free patriotic rally featuring Detroit pastor Lorenzo Sewell is planned for Saturday, Oct. 17, on the Williams County Courthouse square in Bryan.

Billed on event flyers as the second annual God and Country Patriotic Rally, the all-day event runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., rain or shine, uptown on the square. Local organizers Connie Wells and Rick Adams describe it as a grassroots America250 patriotic celebration.

An opening ceremony at 11 a.m. is to include a sheriff’s posse on horseback, a prayer led by a member of the Freedom Voters of Edgerton, the Pledge of Allegiance and songs by local singers, organizers said.

Sewell is scheduled to speak first at noon, organizers said. Speakers are listed from noon to 3 p.m. Music, other special speakers and local speakers are to follow, organizers said.

RALLY SIGN … The rally’s big sign is on State Route 6 just past 576, east, on the left-hand side, organizers said.

Sewell is pastor of 180 Church in Detroit. He gave a prayer at the January 2025 presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C.

Food trucks, local vendors and live music are planned from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Organizers said vendors will offer patriotic items and flags, along with homemade “God and Country” wax melts to help cover event costs.

The event is free and open to the public. Organizers said Adams paid Sewell’s $4,000 speaker fee up front so attendees would not be charged. A donation box will be set up for free-will gifts to help reimburse the cost, they said.

For information or interview requests, call organizers at 419-212-4079.