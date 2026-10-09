Wauseon, Archbold Win Team Titles At Fulton County FFA Soil Judging

The Fulton County FFA organizations recently conducted their county soil contest to prepare for districts. The Fulton County Soil and Water technicians prepared pits and conducted the contest in Clinton Township.

The FFA soils contest includes rural and urban. These contests are an extension of their classroom learning and prepare students to evaluate land and soil to determine its potential use.

In the Ag/Rural Contest students evaluate the land on slope, erosion, texture, natural drainage, land classification and recommended conservation practices. The first place team went to Wauseon, second – Pettisville, third – Delta, fourth – Evergreen, fifth – Archbold and sixth – Fayette.

First place Individual was Jacob Klopfenstein, Wauseon, second place was Jacob Schlatter, Delta, third place was Aiden Eisel, Evergreen, fourth place was Tyler Savage, Delta, fifth place was Bailey Booth, Pettisville, and sixth place was Logen Dominique, Pettisville.

In the Urban Contest students evaluate the land on slope, flood hazard, soil stability, water table and bedrock depth. The first place team went to Archbold, second – Wauseon, third – Pettisville, fourth – Delta, and fifth – Evergreen.

First place Individual was Gideon Banfield, second place was Javery Valentine and third place went to Gentry Valentine, all from Archbold. Fourth place went to Joe VanDenBerghe, Pettisville; fifth place to Chloee Rash, Wauseon, and sixth place to Kolby Volkman, Pettisville.

Both contests included a written exam. The District 1 contest took place on Sept. 22.

Career Development Events (CDEs) are an extension of the local agricultural education classroom and serve as an authentic application of the curriculum in which students are instructed. Through agricultural education and the FFA, amazing opportunities exist for FFA members. With over 300 careers in agriculture, food, fiber and natural resources, FFA members can look forward to unlimited success. They are future chemists, business owners, politicians, community leaders, veterinarians, farmers, and teachers. The skills obtained through FFA will serve a student for life.

Pettisville FFA Alumni

— Press Release

Submit yours here.