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Stryker Preschoolers Meet The Animals At Timber Family Farms

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Stryker Preschool morning class and teachers in front of a red barnPHOTOS PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
STRYKER PRESCHOOL … Mrs. Meade and Ms. Gerken’s morning class

Stryker Preschool classes spent time at Timber Family Farms in Stryker. They spent time playing and learning about different animals on the farm.

Stryker Preschool afternoon class and teachers in front of a red barnSTRYKER PRESCHOOL … Mrs. Meade and Ms. Gerken’s afternoon class

— Press Release
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