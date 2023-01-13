Bryan @ Delta Girls Varsity Basketball

Bryan 61 Delta 38

DELTA – The Lady Bears (12-1, 2-0 NWOAL) had the touch from deep with nine triples led by three each from Ella Rau and Reese Grothaus in a 61-38 trouncing of Delta.

Grothaus added four buckets from two-point range for 17 points on the night, Rau finished with 12, and Ella Voight had 11.

Delta (1-1 5-8) put two players in double figures as Khloe Weber registered 15 and Grace Munger tallied 13.

BRYAN (61) – Zimmerman 0; Thiel 9; Voigt 11; Grothaus 17; Brown 0; Rau 12; Smith 3; Arnold 5; Langenderfer 4; Alspaugh 0; Mossburg 0; Vollmer 0; Blevins 0; Totals: 14-9-6 – 61

DELTA (38) – Weber 15; Munger 13; Burres 2; Friess 1; Haas 0; Sprow 5; Lamb 0; Gillen 2; Smith 0; Risner 0; Totals: 14-3-1 – 38

BRYAN 13 15 18 15 – 61

DELTA 8 7 7 16 – 38

JUNIOR VARSITY: Bryan, 40-22

Click below for a free photo album of this event to view all the photos.