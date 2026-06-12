Bryan Development Awards June Spotlight To Retiring Bryan Ford Owner Chip Wood

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

JUNE PRESENTATION … Pictured is Tami Bergman (Bryan Development), Spotlight recipient, Chip Wood, and Jacob Willey (Bryan Development).

To recognize local investment in buildings, landscaping, events, and other accomplishments, Bryan Development has created a monthly “Spotlight Award.” June’s Spotlight Award goes to Chip Wood.

Chip recently retired after owning and operating Bryan Ford for 27 years. Chip purchased the Ford dealership from Tom Sheridan in February 1999, after nurturing his skill in automobile sales and management earlier in his career.

During his ownership, Bryan Ford received seven Ford President’s Awards, and Chip attributes this to a multitude of loyal customers.

Customers of Mr. Wood can confirm that Bryan Ford has been committed to fair and honest business, and strived to do best by their customers and employees.

Chip could be found in the sales office, service desk, business office, and even washing and delivering cars.

Chip’s favorite quote is from Henry Ford (of course!) “Quality means doing it right when no one is looking.” It’s a time-honored wisdom that Chip took to heart.

Bryan Ford has been a firm supporter of Bryan and the surrounding area with donations, sponsorships and volunteer hours, but Mr. Wood reminds us that this amazing community enabled Bryan Ford to keep going after a devastating fire in 2016.

“This community is incredibly easy in which to give back and make a difference. It’s what makes it so very special.”

Chip looks forward to spending more time with his wife and family in his retirement.

He assures everyone he will no doubt continue being actively involved with his church, Rotary, Bryan Area Foundation, and other volunteer opportunities.