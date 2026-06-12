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Historic Reflection: 1909 – Fulton Township School

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Fulton Township Public School, circa 1909, shown with horse-drawn wagons and students gathered in front.

SCHOOL … Fulton Township Public School, circa 1909, is shown here. Thank you to the Fulton County Historical Society for the use of this photo. Do you have a Fulton County Historic photo you would like to share? Email: publisher@thevillagereporter.com.

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