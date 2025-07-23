Bryan Development Spotlight Award For July Presented To Ridis

(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

OPEN FOR BUSINESS … Pictured is the Ridis team receiving the July Spotlight Award from Bryan Development’s Kris Lowe during the store’s Grand Opening.

PRESS RELEASE – To recognize local investment in buildings, landscaping, events, and other improvements, Bryan Development has created a monthly “Spotlight Award.” July’s Spotlight Award goes to Ridis, located at 1108 South Main Street.

Ridi Stores, LLC, opened their attractive, new Bryan storefront in March 2025. Supporting the car wash and gas station, Ridis has widened their offerings in their newly renovated convenience store to better serve the Bryan community.

Ridis regularly partners with various local charities and are focused on giving back to the local communities where their stores are located.

Bryan Development’s mission is to enrich the community by encouraging economic activity, preservation and community pride.

The BD presents the Spotlight Award to a resident, business, industry, or institution that has invested in new construction, preservation, restoration or beautification efforts, in Bryan.

Spotlight Award recipients are recognized by Bryan Development with a plaque and through social media and local news outlets. The community is encouraged to submit Spotlight Award Nominations at developbryan@gmail.com.