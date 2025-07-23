Help Save Lives With The Red Cross By Giving Blood Now

PRESS RELEASE – The American Red Cross calls on donors to give blood now to maintain a steady national blood supply. Type O blood donors are especially key to keeping critical blood products on hospital shelves into August.

Even a strong blood supply can experience a sudden drop − potentially impacting the availability of lifesaving blood that could help new mothers, burn and trauma patients, and those facing cancer.

Help safeguard patient care by booking a time to give blood. Visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

In thanks, those who come to give by July 31 will receive a Fandango Movie Reward by email. For details, visit RedCrossBlood.org/July.

Those who come to give Aug. 1-28 will receive a $15 e-gift card to a merchant of choice. Plus, the Red Cross will perform free A1C testing, commonly used to screen for prediabetes and diabetes, on successful donations (one test result per 12-month period). Visit RedCrossBlood.org/Test for more information.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities July 22-Aug. 7:

Defiance County

Defiance – 7/31/2025: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 400 Wayne Ave

Hicksville – 8/7/2025: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Church of Christ, 118 N Main Street

Williams County

Bryan – 7/24/2025: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Wesley United Methodist Church, 903 Center Street; 7/28/2025: 1:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Bryan First Assembly of God, 1105 Alpine Drive; 8/7/2025: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Eagles #2233, 201 E Maple St

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.

High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive.

To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families.

The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or follow us on social media.