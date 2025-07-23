Field Report For Northwest Ohio Wildlife District 2

PRESS RELEASE – During the 2024-25 white-tailed deer archery hunting season, State Wildlife Officer Ryan Burke, assigned to Hancock County, received a report of a buck found dead in a field with an arrow in it.

The caller stated that the individual claiming to have shot the deer had already harvested a buck. Officer Burke determined that the suspect had harvested two bucks, exceeding the statewide bag limit of one antlered deer.

The individual pleaded guilty to taking more than one antlered deer in Hardin County Municipal Court, paid $500 in restitution and $150 in fines, and forfeited hunting privileges for one year.

State Wildlife Officer Adam Stachler, assigned to Fulton County, received a call from an individual who reported that a white-tailed deer fawn had fallen into an old silo and was unable to get out.

Officer Stachler responded, climbed into the silo, and captured the fawn. The fawn was released into a corn field beside the farm without any harm and Officer Stachler monitored the fawn until it was reunited with its mother.