Historic Reflection: Bryan Dining Car Restaurant

The Dining Car restaurant in Bryan closed. One of Williams County’s unique eateries was the Dining Car, which operated for more than 35 years on the west side of the 100 block of North Main Street, south of the Christman Hotel and garage.

C.J. Yonk of Silver Creek, N.Y., opened the Dining Car in September 1924. The movable structure was modeled after a railway dining car but was built for use as a short-order restaurant.

The Dining Car closed on April 30, 1960, with the retirement of owner William Herbert Saltzman Sr. By May 4, 1960, the structure was demolished to make room for the expansion of Lindsey Motor Sales’ new and used car lot.

This vintage image is from the Williams County Public Library Huffman Photographic Archives. Note the gasoline pumps in front of the former Christman Garage to the right of the Dining Car.

