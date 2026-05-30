Historic Reflection: 1951 – Herman Roadside Park

HISTORIC REFLECTION … Williams County History (May 12, 1951): The Herman Roadside Park, located on the south side of U.S. Route 6 one mile east of Edgerton, was formally dedicated in May 1951. According to an October 1978 Bryan Times account, the east half of the land was a gift from Mr. and Mrs. Charles Herman of Edgerton, and was dedicated May 12, 1951, by Wilbur J. Garmhausen, chief landscape architect, Ohio Department of Highways. The Edgerton Rotary Club, under the presidency of Jack Campbell, donated the west half of the park land, with that dedication taking place April 5, 1952. Inside the front entrance of the park is a stone marker, placed there by the Ohio Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War and its auxiliary, dedicated in May 1955 in honor of the Grand Army of the Republic Highway (federal Route 6). The Edgerton Garden Club furnished the first lights for the roadside rest area and assumed the cost of their operation. Among numerous others who helped develop the park were Charles Weaver, stone mason; Harley Grandy, shelter house materials; Martin Wolfrum and family, land donation; and C.B. Melton, who, as president of the Ohio Gas Company in this area, made provision for free gas to the fireplaces until vandalism caused the service to be discontinued. The park has a well, a shelter and a new informational shelter, plus a beautiful Aesculus glabra Buckeye. The State of Ohio closed Herman Roadside Park in the fall of 1997, citing operation and maintenance costs and low park utilization. This May 12, 1951, photograph from the Williams County Public Library Huffman Photographic Archives was taken during the dedication ceremony. Those in the photo are identified as, left to right, J. Roger Day, Edgerton, program committee; Mrs. Donald Day, Edgerton, chairman, Civic Committee, who unveiled the marker; George M. Lieber, Division Engineer, Department of Highways; Mr. and Mrs. Charles Herman, donors of the park site; Wilbur J. Garmhausen, Chief Landscape Architect, Department of Highways; Lyle Biggs, Division Landscape Architect; and Richard Fensch, chairman of the program committee. Do you have a Williams County historic photo you would like to share? Email publisher@thevillagereporter.com.