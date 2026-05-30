SLO-PITCH CHAMPIONS … Archbold Slo-Pitch Champion, Jim Dales IGA. Front row: Steve Rettig, Doug Williams with batboy Jack Arthur, Bill Rufenacht, Jim Ziegler, Tom Christy, Dick Selgo. Back row: Dale Leu, Jess Walter, John Colegrove, Dan Sweigart, Brad Hoover, Steve Schnitkey and Stu Schnitkey. Picture is from the June 9, 1976 Archbold Buckeye — community reader submission. Do you have a Fulton County historic photo you would like to share? Email publisher@thevillagereporter.com.
Historic Reflection: 1976 – Archbold Slo-Pitch
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