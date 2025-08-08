Bryan Eagles Blood Drive Saving Lives

PHOTO BY JOHN FRYMAN / THE VILLAGE REPORTERFIRST TIMER … Bryan resident Morgan McClure (left) prepares to give her first blood donation with Cassidy Myers (right) assisting in Thursday’s blood drive at the Bryan Eagles Lodge.

By: John Fryman

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

john@thevillagereporter.com

In order to save lives, give the gift of life. On Thursday, the American Red Cross conducted its monthly blood drive at the Bryan Ea...