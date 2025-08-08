Jeanette Decker (1931 – 2025)

Jeanette J. Decker, 93, of Montpelier passed away on Thursday, August 7, 2025, at Evergreen Healthcare in Montpelier. She was the youngest of 15 children, born on December 29, 1931, to Edward and Eva M. (Smith) Karlstadt.

Jeanette graduated from Ney High School in 1949. On December 24, 1953, she married Hal C. Decker, and he preceded her in death on December 17, 2020.

Jeanette was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Montpelier. She worked for the Ohio Art Company and also sold Avon. Jeanette enjoyed traveling on bus tours and going to Europe on two occasions.

She is survived by her sons Gregory (Vivian Aldrich) Decker and Steven (Susan) Decker both of Montpelier; grandchildren Stevie Kaye (Nicholas) Lanzer and Kyle (Erica) Decker; twin great granddaughters Whitney and Kaylee Decker. Jeanette was preceded in death by her parents, husband of almost 67 years, Hal.

Visitation for Jeanette will be on Thursday, August 14th from 10am – 12pm at the Thompson Funeral Home in Montpelier. Services will follow at 12pm at the funeral home with Pastor Eric Dailey to officiate. Jeanette will be laid to rest at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier.

Memorial contributions may be given to First United Methodist Church. The family is very appreciative and thankful for the assistance offered by the Evergreen Healthcare staff and Elara Hospice.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.