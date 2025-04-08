Bryan Facility Marks Key Milestone In APA Solar’s $19.5M Investment In Northwest Ohio

PRESS RELEASE – Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur (OH-09), Ranking Member of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development, celebrated APA Solar’s announcement of a major $19.5 Million expansion in Northwest Ohio, which includes the construction of a new headquarters in Henry County and a manufacturing facility in Williams County.

The project will bring 133 new jobs to the region, solidifying Northwest Ohio’s leadership in clean energy manufacturing and marking another proud moment in the region’s industrial resurgence.

Founded in 2008, APA Solar has grown into one of the largest fixed-tilt racking manufacturers in the United States, employing over 200 people and delivering innovative solutions to meet the growing demand for renewable energy infrastructure.

“This is a win for our workers, our Great Lakes region, and America’s clean energy independent future,” said Congresswoman Kaptur.

“APA Solar’s investment reinforces what we in Northwest Ohio have always known: our skilled workforce and proud industrial legacy can drive the future of American innovation.”

“I applaud APA for believing in our communities as much as I do and leading the way toward a more sustainable and prosperous tomorrow for generations to come.”

The company’s expansion includes a 30,000-square-foot state-of-the-art headquarters to be completed by early 2026, and a new manufacturing operation in Bryan expected to begin this summer. The Bryan facility will bring 80 new manufacturing jobs and over $5 Million in payroll over the next three years.

“The renewable energy industry is growing rapidly and APA continues to grow with it. APA has been in business 17 years and is one of the top manufacturers in the solar racking hardware space.”

“Northwest Ohio has been a great location for APA due to the large amount of local manufacturing to help support our supply chain, along with great skilled employees,” said Josh Von Deylen, APA Solar’s CEO.

The project was made possible by strong collaboration between APA Solar and local, regional, and state economic development organizations, including JobsOhio, the Regional Growth Partnership, the Henry County Community Improvement Corporation, and the Williams County Economic Development Corporation.