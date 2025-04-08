Celebrate With Gospel Echoes At Their Annual Banquet

PRESS RELEASE – We invite you to join us for the Gospel Echoes Team Annual Banquet being held at Pettisville Missionary Church, Pettisville, OH on Friday April 25, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. All the public is welcome, bring the whole family!

The evening will include a Home-style Dinner, Music by Gospel Echoes Harvest Team, Mercy Road Team, and the Gingerich Family, and a Prison Ministry presentation. For Reservations Contact: Paul & Dianne Heisey 419-924-5192

The Gospel Echoes is a full-time prison ministry, traveling to churches and prisons throughout the U.S. and Canada.

Gospel Echoes Teams have ministered in over 500 prisons and also provide a Bible Study Correspondence Course and other literature free to prisoners. A network of over 700 volunteer graders mark the Bible Courses and give encouragement to prison.

The Gospel Echoes Team, Inc. headquarters is in Goshen, Indiana with three regional offices located in Albany, OR, Milbank, ON, and Osler, SK.

There are currently six teams who travel to over 500 prisons and churches every year, ministering through singing, preaching, seminars, Freedom Rallies, Cookie Projects, and other special events.

In prints the Bible Study Correspondence Courses and Scripture Address Booklets. These materials are provided free of charge to prison chaplains and inmates throughout the U.S. and Canada. Gospel Echoes also has a New Testament distribution program.

For more information visit www.gospelechoes.com