Bryan Fire Department: Honoring Our Firefighters & Their Commitment To Service

By: Jacob Kessler
THE VILLAGE REPORTER
jacob@thevillagereporter.com
In a world where every second counts, the Bryan Fire Department stands at the forefront, ready to answer the call for help.
Over the past year, the department's dedication and unwavering commitment to the community have been nothing short of inspiring.
The number of emergency responses has more than doubled, largely due to an increase in EMS first responder calls. A strategic change in protocol and paging at the end of May aimed to improve response time and service to the community, resulting in an upsur...
SUBSCRIBERS - PLEASE LOG IN
“I Cannot Read This Story; What Do You Mean I Have To Pay?”
Please do not be this person. Jokes aside, readers have supported our newspaper operation by purchasing news copies since the 1870’s. Little has changed (we still need the same support) beyond we now offer your Hometown News online in addition to traditional print. Like your other small-town LOCAL businesses, we charge a minimal fee to access LOCAL news stories. We cannot be expected to give our product away any more than the coffee shop, gas station, or pizza shop could. We feel an average of 350 weekly LOCAL hours of effort made to publish LOCAL news by LOCAL employees for just $2.00 is the best deal in town.
Support LOCAL family-owned, LOCAL resident-operated small business by obtaining seven days of website access, along with the current full-color E-Edition for just $2.00 (less than the price of a candy bar or cup of coffee). Obtain a traditional subscription longer than 7 days and you will receive all these benefits plus the traditional mailed print edition every week!