Bryan Fire Department: Honoring Our Firefighters & Their Commitment To Service

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

In a world where every second counts, the Bryan Fire Department stands at the forefront, ready to answer the call for help.

Over the past year, the department's dedication and unwavering commitment to the community have been nothing short of inspiring.

The number of emergency responses has more than doubled, largely due to an increase in EMS first responder calls. A strategic change in protocol and paging at the end of May aimed to improve response time and service to the community, resulting in an upsur...