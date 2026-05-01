Bryan Fire Department Receives $15,000 From Local Eagles

LIFTING TOWER 27 … The Bryan Eagles donated $15,000 to the Bryan Fire Department for repairs of Tower 27 (in the background). The ladder had nearly $30,000 worth of repairs made over the last 6 weeks at Sutphen Corp. in Urbana, Ohio. The City of Bryan and Bryan Fire Department thank the Bryan Eagles for this generous donation. The repaired truck will continue to serve Bryan and the community. Pictured left to right are Doris DeLong (Eagles), Carrie Schlade (Mayor), Doug Pool (Fire Chief), Kristy Nickels (Eagles), Doug Stiltner (Worthy President) and James Fenter (Donation Committee).