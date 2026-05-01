Fulton County Clerk Of Courts Releases April Monthly Report

Fulton County Clerk of Courts Tracy L. Zuver has provided his monthly report for April 2026 with April 2025 in parentheses, with the following:

New cases filed in the legal department 76 (220); domestic 11 (22), civil 20 (33), criminal 10 (29), miscellaneous 2 (1), judgment liens 30 (134), and appeals 3 (1) with a total of fees collected being $50,201.11 ($69,436.67).

The title department issued a total of 1,415 (1,369) titles; new cars 45 (94), used cars 650 (710), new trucks 51 (42), used trucks 362 (287), vans 17 (22), motorcycles 58 (43), manufactured homes 18 (9), trailers 27 (28), travel trailers 33 (34), motor homes 32 (26), buses 0 (0), off-road vehicles 53 (31), watercraft 25 (10), outboard motors 14 (7), other 30 (26), watercraft registrations 53 (34), and driver examination tests 124 (109) with a total of fees collected being $652,337.90 ($615,822.75).