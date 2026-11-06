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Bryan First Brethren Church To Host “Let Heaven & Nature Sing!” Christmas Concert Dec. 11

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Let Heaven & Nature Sing Christmas concert poster, Bryan First Brethren Church

CHRISTMAS CONCERT POSTER

Bryan First Brethren Church invites you to join them for “Let Heaven and Nature Sing!”, a special night of Christmas music featuring local musicians from around the Bryan area. There will be a wide variety of music with something for everyone, and Christmas treats will be served following the performance.

Mark your calendar for December 11, 2026 at 7:30 PM for a joyous evening of music. Doors open at 6:45 PM. The Bryan First Brethren Church is located at 13050 County Rd. C, Bryan, OH.

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