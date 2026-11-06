Never Let Go Ministries Shares Personal Stories With St. Mary’s Students During Red Ribbon Week

ST. MARY’S RED RIBBON WEEK … Pictured are 4th, 5th, & 6th grades, along with Amanda Wolfrum, Mrs. Betsy Hug-6th grade teacher, Mrs. Karen Adkins-4th grade teacher, and Victor & Mary Juarez, and Melody Gineman.

St. Mary’s Catholic School students, 4th, 5th, & 6th graders visited the Never Let Go Ministries office in the Edgerton Village Hall on Friday, October 30, to hear the NLG presentation for Red Ribbon Week. RRW is a national drug awareness campaign in memory of Kiki Camarena, a special agent for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, who was brutally tortured and murdered in 1985 because he was close to exposing the top leaders of a multibillion-dollar drug pipeline. Kiki was only 37 yrs old, and left behind a wife and three children. Red Ribbon Week has been celebrated every year in schools across the nation remembering his sacrifice, and asking youth to pledge to remain drug free.

Mary and Victor Juarez shared the story of Mary’s son, Marjoe Gineman, and explained how easily a few beers in his teen years, ended up as a gateway to experimenting with other drugs later on. They talked a lot about choices in life, and how their choices affect others. Victor shared a memorial section, along with some stats, and he also shared a little of the story of his brother, Steve, and how alcohol took over his life.

Amanda Wolfrum shared a bit of her own testimony and also talked to the students about their choices in life. She shared with them the consequences of their choices in their younger years, and how those choices affect their lives in the years to come. They listened very respectfully and paid close attention to the messages throughout the morning.

Door prizes of Jesus Calling devotionals, NLG t-shirts, NLG drawstring bags, and NLG blankets were given to the winners. Every student took home a bag filled with many Red Ribbon items, along with other fun items.

NLG will now start to prepare for their Christmas of Hope which serves an estimated 225 people, including many youth.

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