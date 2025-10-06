Bryan Girls Tennis Coach Mitchell Owens Named NFHS Ohio Coach Of The Year

Bryan, OH – Bryan High School has announced that girls tennis head coach Mitchell Owens has been selected as the NFHS Ohio Coach of the Year by the Ohio Tennis Coaches Association according to a press release.

Owens, who began coaching tennis at Bryan in 2008 with the boys’ program and took over the girls’ program in 2010, has built a tradition of excellence both on and off the court.

Over the years, he has guided Bryan girls’ tennis to five OHSAA State Tournament appearances in singles or doubles play (2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2024).

His teams have also reached the OTCA State Final Four twice (2021 and 2022) and earned three consecutive top 10 Division II state rankings (2021–2023).

With 457 career wins, including 186 with the boys and 271 with the girls, Owens is the winningest coach in Bryan tennis history.

“Aside from his in-season accomplishments, our girls tennis program consistently has one of our highest participation rates for student-athletes, boasting as many as 25 girls in the fall, along with hundreds of scholar-athletes and Gold/Silver Racquet Award winners over the years,” said Bryan Athletic Director Nathan Keel.

“I credit much of that to Coach Owens commitment to teaching the game, setting high expectations, and passion for the sport which you can see in the girls that have come through the program.”

Owens has also played a pivotal role in the development of Bryan’s facilities. He spearheaded fundraising efforts with the USTA and the local community to construct new on-campus tennis courts, which are now considered among the finest in Northwest Ohio.

Thanks to these efforts, Bryan now hosts the OHSAA Division II Boys Tennis Sectional Tournament despite not being centrally located.

Known for his organization, leadership, and ability to inspire student-athletes, Owens is respected not only for his winning record but also for his ability to build a thriving program that fosters participation, sportsmanship, and long-term growth.

“I am humbled and honored to receive this recognition. I’m grateful for the support I receive from the administration at Bryan City Schools in addition to the many great families who have come through the program and have invested so much time and energy over the years to make our program what it is today. This is truly an honor I share with my assistant coaches, school, and the community of Bryan.” said Owens.