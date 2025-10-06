Edward “Ed” Campbell (1954 – 2025)

(Fayette Resident)

Edward Campbell, age 71, of Fayette, passed away on October 3, 2025. Ed drove truck for many years.

Ed was born on March 12, 1954, in Toledo, to the late Douglas and Polly Anna (Dewitt) Campbell. Ed was a master tinkerer, always working on cars. He was mechanically inclined.

Ed is survived by his daughter, Diana (Tom) Hough of Wauseon; grandchildren, Joel, Matthew, Josh, Anthony, Brianna; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, John (Nancy) Campbell of Florida; sister, Dawn (Jack) McClennan of Colorado; and many nieces and nephews. Ed was preceded in death by his parents; son, Christopher Campbell; sister, Becky Moak; and brother, Leslie Campbell.

Visitation for Ed will take place on Thursday, October 9, 2025, from 4pm to 6pm, at the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home. A memorial service will take place following visitation.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Elara Caring Hospice. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.

The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon is honored to serve the Campbell family.