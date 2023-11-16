Bryan High School Students Guests At Latest Kiwanis Club Meeting

PHOTOS PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTERHOBY CONFERENCE … Guests at the November 13 meeting of the Bryan Kiwanis Club were students Lilly Cox, Dom Malanga, and Bryan High School Guidance Counselor Garrett Gleckler. The students shared with the club their experiences at the HOBY (Hugh O’Brien Youth Leadership) Conference they attended this past summer. The HOBY Conference is an activity that Bryan Kiwanis Club is proud to help sponsor each year. They shared with club members about the program and the lessons they learned there. STUDENTS OF THE MONTH … Kiwanis Students of the Month at Bryan High School were in attendance at the club’s November 13 meeting. They shared their most memorable high school experiences as well as their plans after graduation. Shown are students of the month Emily Hess and Kharma Gentner.