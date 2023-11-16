Joan Hood (1946 – 2023)

(1964 Graduate Of Montpelier High School)

Joan K. Hood, age 76, passed away peacefully November 5, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina due to hypersensitivity pneumonitis.

Her sheer will and determination to live life to the fullest in spite of the tubes and tanks was truly inspirational and she will be sorely missed by all who knew her.

Joan was born December 22, 1946 in Bryan, Ohio to Lamar and Anna Cummins and educated in the Montpelier public school system, class of 1964. In 1966 she married Denny Hood, who preceded her in death in 2007, and after a short stay in Germany, they settled in Rochester Hills, Michigan.

Joan was employed in the Rochester Community Schools for nearly thirty years as a cook/baker. Her homemade soups were a favorite and very much appreciated by staff and students in the cold winter months.

Joan enjoyed traveling extensively throughout the United States, visiting all fifty states. And loved playing golf almost as much as spoiling her four grandchildren, of whom she was very proud.

Joan is survived by her sister and husband, Jill and Dick Beck, sister and husband, June and Gene Smith, sister Jean Scott, her daughter and husband, Jamie and Steve Speight, her son and wife, Jim and Karen Hood, and grandchildren Ana, Isaac, Mason, and Marissa.

A graveside service will be held at noon on December 16, 2023 at Brown Cemetery, Bryan, Ohio. A gathering will be held immediately following at Saint John’s Lutheran Church in Montpelier.

