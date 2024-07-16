Bryan Fire Chief Guest Speaker Of Kiwanis Club

News Article Views: 13 BRYAN CHIEF … The guest speaker at the July 10, 2024 meeting was City of Bryan Fire Chief Doug Pool. Chief Pool spoke about his personal life history and his experiences that led to a career in firefighting. A native of Bryan, Chief Pool graduated from Bryan High School in 1982. Following a stint in the military, Chief Pool first volunteered for the fire department in 1995 and became a full-time firefighter shortly thereafter. He was promoted to captain and became the Assistant Fire Chief in 2006. He succeeded Chief Bruce Sider on 12/31/2021 and notes that he is very proud of his department. (PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)