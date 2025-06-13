Bryan Kiwanis Club Welcomes Scholarship Winners

(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

SCHOLARSHIP WINNERS … Every school year the Kiwanis Club of Bryan presents a scholarship to a student from every high school in Williams County plus Fairview High School. Club members welcomed the winners of this year’s scholarships to their meeting on June 11, 2025 to receive their checks. Pictured front row (L to R) are: Madeline Zimmerman (North Central), Anne Hug (Edon), Ashley Grymonprez (Bryan), Alyssa McDougle (Bryan). Back row (L to R) are: Kennedy Morr (Stryker), Mia Herman (Bryan), Kyler Stoy (Montpelier), Conner Sanders (Hilltop), Bryce Reineck (Fairview), Cole Mack (Fairview), and Nanci Waterston (Bryan).