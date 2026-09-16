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Bryan Lions Club Welcomes Local Author Nicole Manahan

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PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
LIONS WELCOME AUTHOR … The Bryan Lions Club welcomed Bryan teacher Nicole Manahan to its September meeting to review her new book, “Love You Like You’re Mine.” Manahan said her personal experiences as a mother with a blended family were her reason for publishing the book. The book is available in Bryan at Endless Creations or can be ordered through Amazon.

 

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