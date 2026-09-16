Hobo Day/Day Of Play To Be Held Sept. 26 At Wauseon Depot

WAUSEON, Ohio – Enjoy an afternoon of fun and delicious food while discovering the true adventures of hobos during the Museum of Fulton County’s annual Hobo Day/Day of Play event.

The free family event will be held Saturday, Sept. 26, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Wauseon Depot.

“We look forward to having families and friends gather at the historic Wauseon Depot for our annual Hobo Day/Day of Play event,” said John Swearingen, director of the Museum of Fulton County.

“This popular fall event is a great opportunity to get together with others in the community for a delicious meal, fun activities and the chance to learn a little more about our local history.”

Guests of all ages can visit the old New York Central Depot and the caboose, and learn about model trains. New exhibits in the depot feature railroad-themed artifacts from train depots across Fulton County, including tools, signals, lanterns, telegraph machines and more.

The Swanton Area Railroad and Model Train Club will have trains running on the model train display in the depot. The Swanton Historical Group will also give a short presentation about hobos.

A real “Hobo Dinner” will be served at the event. The meal includes sausage, cabbage, potatoes, carrots, onions, corn bread, cookies and water, and can be taken home or enjoyed in the park.

A freewill donation is suggested to help support the Fulton County Historical Society.

To celebrate the Worldwide Day of Play, a variety of outdoor activities are planned at the Wauseon Depot to encourage kids and families to get up, get out and play.

Guests of all ages are encouraged to play yard games, including cornhole, Jenga, life-size checkers and more. There will also be chances to take a selfie as a hobo or train conductor and to enjoy free popcorn.

“Hobos were unemployed men who traveled across the country looking for work. With no employment prospects at home, they would take to the rails in search of any job,” Swearingen said.

“Many hobos would travel for free by jumping on and off the boxcars of trains. At the height of the Great Depression, it is estimated that nearly 20,000 men were hobos. These men created their own culture with a unique language and foodways.”

The Wauseon Depot is located at 225 Depot St. in downtown Wauseon. Built in 1896, the depot is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and houses railroad artifacts and a model train display.

It served railroad passengers until the mid-1970s. The depot is owned by the city of Wauseon and managed by the Fulton County Historical Society.

Hobo Day is presented annually by the Museum of Fulton County, which features the permanent exhibit “Preserving the Past, Embracing the Present, and Making the Future.” Two special exhibits are also on display: “Born in Turmoil” and “Thirteen Moons in 1776 – Life Along Turkeyfoot Creek.”

Other special events planned this year include Senior Discovery Days, Haunting History Tours in Metamora, Adult Painting Classes, Genealogy Workshops and more.

The Museum of Fulton County and Legacy Gift Shop are located at 8848 State Highway 108, across from the Fulton County Fairgrounds. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission is $8 for adults 16 and older, $7 for seniors and $3 for children ages 6 to 15. Members and children under 6 are admitted free. Museum memberships are available for purchase online or at the museum.

To learn more about the Hobo Day/Day of Play event, memberships, other special events or how to plan a visit to the Museum of Fulton County, call 419-337-7922 or visit museumoffultoncounty.org.

More information is also available on the museum’s Facebook and Instagram pages.